Man, 56, dies in M8 motorway incident near Paisley

Police search vandalism of historic building after Celtic win premiership title

Seville Mayor says city is ‘ready’ for Europa League Final

A 56-year-old man died on the M8 motorway in the early hours of Monday morning. Police have launched an investigation after a motorist died during an incident along the M8 at junction 27 near Hillington.

Police are investigating after a historic building in Glasgow City Centre was targeted during celebrations of Celtic winning the premiership title. The entrance to the Tollbooth building, at Glasgow Cross, was vandalised and officers have confirmed that enquires into the incident are currently ongoing.