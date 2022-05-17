Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Man, 56, dies in M8 motorway incident near Paisley, Police search vandalism of historic building after Celtic win premiership title and Seville Mayor says city is ‘ready’ ahead of Europa League Final

Your latest news update for Glasgow

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 5:05 pm

At a glance

  • Man, 56, dies in M8 motorway incident near Paisley 
  • Police search vandalism of historic building after Celtic win premiership title
  • Seville Mayor says city is ‘ready’ for Europa League Final 

A 56-year-old man died on the M8 motorway in the early hours of Monday morning. Police have launched an investigation after a motorist died during an incident along the M8 at junction 27 near Hillington.

Police are investigating after a historic building in Glasgow City Centre was targeted during celebrations of Celtic winning the premiership title. The entrance to the Tollbooth building, at Glasgow Cross, was vandalised and officers have confirmed that enquires into the incident are currently ongoing.

The Mayor of Seville has said that their city is “completely ready” for the thousands of Glasgow Rangers fans who are arriving in the country ahead of the Europa League final against the German team, Eintracht Frankfurt this week.

