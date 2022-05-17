The momentous Seville showpiece will bring to a close another captivating season that has provided so many unforgettable moments for Rangers

It has been a remarkable adventure for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side who have dispatched Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig to reach the club’s first European final in 14 years.

Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt, who knocked out Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals before ending West Ham’s hopes of an all-British final will provide tough opposition in what promises to be an unmissable clash.

Rangers are guaranteed huge riches by winning the Europa League final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers finished runners-up in the 2008 UEFA Cup Final to Zenit St. Petersburg and they will be targeting a second European trophy in 50 years after clinching the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Light Blues will be backed by 100,000 travelling supporters in the south of Spain, with 9,500 fans estimated inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Should the Gers prevail, it will be a triumph built on resilience and squad depth after the loss of key players, including top goal scorer Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian travelled with the squad yesterday to provide his support alongside injury-doubt Kemar Roofe who faces a race against time to recover from a knee problem sustained in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic five weeks ago.

If Roofe fails to make the final, Fashion Sakala remains the most obvious replacement to spearhead the Gers frontline, while the versatile Joe Aribo could also be deployed in a more advanced role.

The match will be Rangers’ 19th game of a European campaign which started with defeat against Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers back in August.

Frankfurt, who finished 11th in the Bundesliga, stand in their way in what will be just the second meeting between the sides.

The only other previous encounters came in the semi-final of the 1959/60 European Cup when the Ibrox club lost 6-3 and 6-1 over two legs to bow out 12-4 on aggregate.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the Europa League final & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers

What: Europa League Final

Where: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville (42,714 capacity)

When: Wednesday, May 18th – kick-off 8pm BST (9pm local time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

BT Sport have the rights to the Europa League final in the UK, so you must be a subscriber to watch the game on television.

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and in ultra-high definition on BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage begins at 6.30pm.

Subscribers can stream the match exclusively using the BT Sport app or on btsport.com across all devices. A live stream will also be available on BT Sport’s YouTube channel.

A BT Sport monthly pass is available to purchase for £25. A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV.

Who are the 2022 Europa League final presenters & pundits?

Darrell Currie will present BT Sport’s live coverage, with analysis provided by the team including Ally McCoist, Kenny Miller, Owen Hargreaves, Alex Rae and Stephen Craigan.

Rory Hamilton is the match commentator with Emma Dodds the pitchside reporter.

What are the latest match odds?

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 27/20 | DRAW 15/4 | RANGERS 2/1

The German outfit are narrow favourites, according to the bookies, at 27/20 to win the match. Rangers are further out at 2/1.

A draw is at 12/5.

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre and Rangers frontman Kemar Roofe are 11/2 joint-favourites to be the first scorer.

What’s the team news ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers?

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will provide an update on the condition of his squad at a press conference this afternoon.

Kemar Roofe will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Morelos (thigh), Ianis Hagi (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) are sidelined until pre-season after undergoing surgery.

Aaron Ramsey, who has enjoyed his best run of form since joining the Ibrox side on loan from Juventus in January, could be in contention to start.

The UEFA Europa League Trophy is the heaviest UEFA piece of silverware

Youngsters Leon King and Alex Lowry have also travelled with the first-team squad but are unlikely to feature.

Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner has played down his squad’s injury concerns following their 2-2 draw against Mainz in their final domestic game of the campaign.

Glasner surprisingly named a full strength but French defender Evan Ndicka limped off injured with blisters on his feet. Brazilian star Tuta also reported an issue and doubts remains over Danny da Costa’s involvement.