At a glance
- More than half of young Scots missing out on free bus pass scheme, figures show
- Solar farms could be built on vacant Glasgow land
- Multi-million pound fund to help Glaswegians during cost of living crisis
More than half of young Scots have still not received a free bus pass six months after the flagship scheme was launched, figures obtained by Scottish Labour have revealed. Figures revealed that across Scotland over 570,000 children and young people still have not been issued with a pass.
Most Popular
Large areas of wasteland in Glasgow could see a solar farm built on them and big industrial units as the council aims to tackle the problem of empty ground. A council report said The city has the “highest concentration of urban vacant of any local authority in Scotland.”
A multi-million fund to help people cope with the cost of living crisis will be used to support those worst hit, including disabled people, single parents and women suffering domestic violence. Councillors on the Glasgow City Administration Committee were given details on how the Cost-of-Living Crisis Support Fund is being distributed.