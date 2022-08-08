Your latest news update for Glasgow

More than half of young Scots have still not received a free bus pass six months after the flagship scheme was launched, figures obtained by Scottish Labour have revealed. Figures revealed that across Scotland over 570,000 children and young people still have not been issued with a pass.

Large areas of wasteland in Glasgow could see a solar farm built on them and big industrial units as the council aims to tackle the problem of empty ground. A council report said The city has the “highest concentration of urban vacant of any local authority in Scotland.”