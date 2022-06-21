Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

New £2m project to help improve Glasgow city centre

Rail staff urge passengers to travel ‘only if necessary’ ahead of three day strikes

Friends cycle 500km across Europe for Bateson Cancer Charity

Glasgow city centre is to see improved work worth costing almost £2m to revitalise the area.The upgrades are being delivered as part of a plan by the Glasgow city centre task force, which will include graffiti removal and street cleaning.

Travellers are expecting major disruption as a UK rail strike begins today. The Network Rail strikes, affecting Scotland, will see a decreased number of services operating only in the Central Belt across three days. Passengers are being urged ”only travel if necessary”.