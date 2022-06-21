At a glance
- New £2m project to help improve Glasgow city centre
- Rail staff urge passengers to travel ‘only if necessary’ ahead of three day strikes
- Friends cycle 500km across Europe for Bateson Cancer Charity
Glasgow city centre is to see improved work worth costing almost £2m to revitalise the area.The upgrades are being delivered as part of a plan by the Glasgow city centre task force, which will include graffiti removal and street cleaning.
Most Popular
Travellers are expecting major disruption as a UK rail strike begins today. The Network Rail strikes, affecting Scotland, will see a decreased number of services operating only in the Central Belt across three days. Passengers are being urged ”only travel if necessary”.
Two friends from Glasgow have raised £2427 for Beatson Cancer charity, after cycling from Amsterdam to Hamburg. 78-year-old Erl Wilkie and his friend Donald Christie, had been planning the 576km trip for a few years, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.