Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: New £2m project to revitalise Glasgow city centre, Rail staff urge passengers to travel ‘only if necessary’ ahead of strikes and friends cycle 500km across Europe for Beatson Cancer Charity

Your latest news update for Glasgow

By Mahnoor Sohail
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:48 pm

At a glance

  • New £2m project to help improve Glasgow city centre 
  • Rail staff urge passengers to travel ‘only if necessary’ ahead of three day strikes
  • Friends cycle 500km across Europe for Bateson Cancer Charity 

Glasgow city centre is to see improved work worth costing almost £2m to revitalise the area.The upgrades are being delivered as part of a plan by the Glasgow city centre task force, which will include graffiti removal and street cleaning.

Travellers are expecting  major disruption as a UK rail strike begins today. The Network Rail strikes, affecting Scotland, will see a decreased number of services operating only in the Central Belt across three days. Passengers are being urged ”only travel if necessary”.

Two friends from Glasgow have raised £2427 for Beatson Cancer charity, after cycling from Amsterdam to Hamburg. 78-year-old Erl Wilkie and his friend Donald Christie, had been planning the 576km trip for a few years, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

