Train strikes: Network Rail expect ‘significant disruption’ on days between strikes

Thousands of people will face disruption in their travel across Scotland tomorrow and later in the week, as rail strikes go ahead due to pay dispute, working conditions and redundancies.

ScotRail has said that nearly 90 per cent of its trains will not be running during the three days of strike action by the RMT union this week.

Network Rail strike action will be taking place on June 21, 23 and 25, which will leave a decreased number of services still operating.

Media relations manager at Network Rail, Nick King said: “There are going to be very few trains running during strike days. There will be around five train lines open for ScotRail trains, and cross-border trains on the east and west coast main lines.”

Glasgow will only have four train services.

Network Rail has urged passengers to only travel if necessary due to the disruption caused by the strikes.

Nick added: “We advise passengers to avoid travelling this week, where possible, and to double check their journey before setting off, as most lines across the country will be closed.

“There is going to be significant disruption across ScotRail this week, we are doing our best to run as many trains as we can - however, that is going to be a very limited service. We are really looking at certain routes at the central belt and cross-border train routes being open.”

Services will be affected across Scotland, England and Wales.