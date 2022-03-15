Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Nicola Sturgeon to make Covid statement as case numbers rise in Scotland

International covid travel rules for Scotland to end this week

People in Glasgow urged not to attend A&E with hospitals ‘near capacity’

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister is set to give an update today on the covid pandemic amid rising case numbers. Last month, Nicola Sturgeon announced the remaining legal rules, including the requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport, which was said to be lifted on March 21. These plans to end the legal requirements on wearing face coverings in indoor public settings have been postponed, the First Minister has announced.

More covid updates, coronavirus restrictions on passengers travelling to Scotland from abroad are to end this week. The announcement comes after a meeting between the four UK nations on Monday, which will decide all international travel restrictions for people arriving in the country, will be lifted from 4am on Friday.