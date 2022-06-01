At a glance
- Passengers warned not to arrive early at Glasgow Airport as queues cause chaos
- Knitted decorations cover local RoyalMail post boxes
- Glasgow bars and clubs to stay open ahead of Queen’s Jubilee
Passengers are being urged not to arrive early for flights after large queues were seen being formed at Glasgow Airport. Ahead of the Jubilee weekend, the Airport said it was the ‘busiest it had been since the start of the pandemic’ linking to staff shortages.
Most Popular
Knitted figures of The Queen are being spotted on post boxes across the UK days before we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. People are preparing to celebrate the bank holiday weekend, as The Queen becomes the first Monarch in British history to surpass this milestone.
Glasgow’s bars and clubs, have been granted permission to stay open for an extra hour this coming week, as the nation comes together to commemorate The Queen’s Jubilee.