Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Passengers warned not to arrive early at Glasgow Airport as queues cause chaos

Knitted decorations cover local RoyalMail post boxes

Glasgow bars and clubs to stay open ahead of Queen’s Jubilee

Passengers are being urged not to arrive early for flights after large queues were seen being formed at Glasgow Airport. Ahead of the Jubilee weekend, the Airport said it was the ‘busiest it had been since the start of the pandemic’ linking to staff shortages.

Knitted figures of The Queen are being spotted on post boxes across the UK days before we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. People are preparing to celebrate the bank holiday weekend, as The Queen becomes the first Monarch in British history to surpass this milestone.