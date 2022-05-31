In light of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee, postboxes across the UK are getting a knitted makeover.

Just days before we celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, knitted figures of Her Majesty, her corgis and British Beefeaters are being spotted on post boxes across the UK.

People are preparing to celebrate this bank holiday weekend, as Queen Elizabeth II becomes the longest reigning monarch in British history.

However, prior to any street parties, some people have added festive figures to their local post boxes - including in Glasgow.

One post box on Dumbarton Road, in the west of the city, has a knitted Queen’s guard, a baker holding a 70th birthday cake, and a large crown.

A post box in Glasgow with a knitted Queen’s guard, baker, crown, and The Queen with her corgis

During the Covid-19 lockdown, knitted toppers started to appear on post boxes as a way to honour NHS staff.

Since then, the knitted toppers have been spotted in the run up to special occasions such as Easter, Christmas and Remembrance Day.

Now, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has become the next theme for the post box toppers, not just in Glasgow, but across the UK.

A purple crown with the inscription ‘ER70’ on it was placed on a post box in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

Karen Wright shared the picture on Facebook.

In Wallington, South London, a topper was created using the colours of the Union Jack, and details the Queen with two corgis, a Queen’s Guard and a British Beefeater.

The knitted post box topper was spotted by Maddy Ruzzene who shared the impressive creation.

Another creation, spotted in Carn Brea, Cornwall, depicts a purple and gold wool crown with ‘ER’ stitched onto it.

Christopher Brough came across the delightful creation during a lunchtime walk.