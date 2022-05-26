At a glance
- Plans to develop Golfhill School into flat approved
- GP jailed for 12 years for sexual abuse
- A rise in food price could increase allotment waiting times
Homes are set to be built in Dennistoun, after plans to develop former Golfhill School were approved. Consent to knock down part of the school building was granted in 2019 and now, 133 flats are to be built.
A doctor who was convicted of sex crimes against 47 female patients has been jailed for 12 years. 72-year-old Krishna Singh, abused his position to prey on his victims over 35 years. The offences occurred mainly at a medical practice in North Lanarkshire, and included a rape victim, teenagers and pregnant women.
Rising food prices could put more pressure on waiting lists for Scottish allotments, according to a gardening charity. The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society said many people were already waiting 10 years or longer for a plot, with Glasgow having 1,829 people on its waiting list.