Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Plans to develop Golfhill School into flat approved

GP jailed for 12 years for sexual abuse

A rise in food price could increase allotment waiting times

Homes are set to be built in Dennistoun, after plans to develop former Golfhill School were approved. Consent to knock down part of the school building was granted in 2019 and now, 133 flats are to be built.

A doctor who was convicted of sex crimes against 47 female patients has been jailed for 12 years. 72-year-old Krishna Singh, abused his position to prey on his victims over 35 years. The offences occurred mainly at a medical practice in North Lanarkshire, and included a rape victim, teenagers and pregnant women.