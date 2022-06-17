At a glance
- Plans to purchase Maryhill pubs backed by councillors
- Glasgow private hire driver loses licence
- Susan Aitken calls for community consultation over Langside spending plans
Purchase plans for Maryhill pubs have been backed by councillors. The ‘Redan’ and ‘Maryhill Tavern’ are among the properties, which could be taken over by the council and then transferred to Maryhill Housing Association.
A private hire car driver who manoeuvred his vehicle along a Glasgow pavement to avoid a set of roadworks, has lost his licence. Sherko Mohammedpour was convicted in July, 2020 and was fined £350. His licence has been endorsed with four penalty points.
Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken has refused to consider £1 million spending options for Langside improvements. Councillors put forward options for how community money could be spent, which involved people having their say. SNP Councillor Aitken stated: “This is not communities deciding.”