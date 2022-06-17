Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Plans to purchase Maryhill pubs backed by councillors

Glasgow private hire driver loses licence

Susan Aitken calls for community consultation over Langside spending plans

Purchase plans for Maryhill pubs have been backed by councillors. The ‘Redan’ and ‘Maryhill Tavern’ are among the properties, which could be taken over by the council and then transferred to Maryhill Housing Association.

A private hire car driver who manoeuvred his vehicle along a Glasgow pavement to avoid a set of roadworks, has lost his licence. Sherko Mohammedpour was convicted in July, 2020 and was fined £350. His licence has been endorsed with four penalty points.