Police in Glasgow has issued a warning after an increase in fuel theft. Officers from the North East of the city, have asked people to be cautious as the number of thefts from both commercial and domestic rise.

A further 164 electric vehicle charging points will be installed across Glasgow after the City Council secured funding from the Scottish Government’s £60m funding scheme. The local authority has installed 268 stations across the city.