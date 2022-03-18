At a glance
- Police warning amid rising number of fuel thefts
- Electrical charging points to be installed across Glasgow
- A man seriously injured in Glasgow’s Central Station
Police in Glasgow has issued a warning after an increase in fuel theft. Officers from the North East of the city, have asked people to be cautious as the number of thefts from both commercial and domestic rise.
A further 164 electric vehicle charging points will be installed across Glasgow after the City Council secured funding from the Scottish Government’s £60m funding scheme. The local authority has installed 268 stations across the city.
A man was left with injuries to his head and face following a serious assault in the early hours of the morning in Glasgow Central Station. The man was attacked at around 4.45am this morning with emergency services rushing to the scene shortly after his injuries were described as “not life-threatening or life-changing”.