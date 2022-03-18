Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow Central Station this morning.

A man was seriously assaulted at Central Station.

British Transport Police officers were called to the station at 4.45am this morning (Friday) following reports of a serious assault.

Paramedics also attended, and a 31-year-old man was treated at the scene for head and face injuries.

‘Nasty attack’

DI Marc Francey said: “This was a particularly nasty attack that could have resulted in more severe injuries for the victim and must have caused significant distress to those who witnessed it.

“We are keen to speak to anyone that was in Glasgow Central station or at the taxi rank on Gordon Street between 4am and 5am this morning to assist us with our enquiries.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 65 of 18/03/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Search for two men

Detectives are also keen for two men that were spotted at the location to make contact.