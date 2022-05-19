At a glance
- Rangers lose on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa final
- A Rangers fan in Seville urgently seeking ‘lifesaving medication’
- East Renfrewshire roads and pavements to receive a £3m investment
Rangers fans have been left devastated after the team lost the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, before the German side beat Rangers 5-4 in a penalty shootout in Seville. Aaron Ramsey missed the penality goal in front of tens of thousands of fans.
A Rangers fan who travelled to Seville ahead of the Europa final lost his medication and is urging people to help. Chris Forbes, a Type 1 Diabetic had lost his black Armani bag in Seville square which carried his insulin and passport to travel back home.
Residential roads and pavements in East Renfrewshire, will see a large investment. Almost 70 routes will be upgraded in the area as part of a £3 million fund.