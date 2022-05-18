Rangers fan in Seville urgently seeking ‘lifesaving medication’

An appeal has been made to help a Rangers fan in Seville.

Rangers fan Chris Forbes is currently in Seville but has lost his medication, and mum Ali Forbes is appealing for help.

Posting on Facebook, Ali wrote: “Rangers fans in Seville please help. My son Chris Forbes has lost a black Armani bag in Seville Square.

“He is TYPE 1 DIABETIC and his INSULIN is in it along with passport to get home. Please help. You can contact Chris or Lucy Morrison or even on this message. Please share and get my son his lifesaving medicine and home safe to me.”

The post has been shared over 3,000 times with 94 comments, most of which tagging friends and offering help.

An estimated 100,000 Rangers fans from across the world have descended on Seville for this evening’s crucial showdown, which kicked off at 8pm.

Both sets of supporters have been in good spirits, taking photos together in local bars with some fans singing along to a Rangers piper in 35 degree heat.

However, Spanish National Police Chief Juan Carlos Castro believes the effect of alcohol on some fans behaviour has been a concern.