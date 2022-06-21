At a glance
- ScotRail services cut due to train strike action
- Over 75’s urged to receive Covid booster jab as cases rise in Scotland
- Dandelion Festival sees thousands arrive at Kelvingrove Park
ScotRail has urged passengers only to travel ‘if they really need to’ as several days of strike action are set to begin. Network Rail strike action, will be taking place on June 21, 23 and 25, which will leave a decreased number of services still operating.
Over 75’s and people at high risk, have been urged to get a Covid booster vaccine, due to warnings of a new wave of infections in Scotland.
Thousands of people arrived at Kelvingrove Park this weekend, to enjoy the first-ever Dandelion Festival. The free outdoor music and arts festival began on Friday, with live music and workshops exploring sustainability and climate action.