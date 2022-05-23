Your latest news update for Glasgow.

Social distancing to end in Greater Glasgow hospitals

700 Scotrail services axed amid pay dispute

Glasgow’s Glad Cafe to preserve Grassroots music venues

Social distancing at hospitals is to be scrapped at hospitals by Scotland’s biggest health board. However, the health board says it is not in a position to remove all restrictions but is taking steps to return to normal.

A “temporary timetable” cancelling 700 ScotRail services has come into effect. Last week, ScotRail announced rail journeys would be axed due to a driver shortage following a pay dispute.