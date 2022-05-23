At a glance
- Social distancing to end in Greater Glasgow hospitals
- 700 Scotrail services axed amid pay dispute
- Glasgow’s Glad Cafe to preserve Grassroots music venues
Social distancing at hospitals is to be scrapped at hospitals by Scotland’s biggest health board. However, the health board says it is not in a position to remove all restrictions but is taking steps to return to normal.
Most Popular
A “temporary timetable” cancelling 700 ScotRail services has come into effect. Last week, ScotRail announced rail journeys would be axed due to a driver shortage following a pay dispute.
A scheme aimed at securing the long-term future of grassroots music venues around the UK, hopes to protect Glasgow’s Glad Cafe. The southside cafe is among nine establishments identified by the Music Venue Trust, in hopes to be preserved.