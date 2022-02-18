Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Storm Eunice, money off petrol and council tax rise

Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and strong winds as Storm Eunice hits.

Glasgow announces a 3% Council Tax rise in April.

Morrisons offering 7p off each litre of fuel at petrol stations.

Further disruption is expected in Glasgow as the city is braced for snow and strong winds due to Storm Eunice. A Yellow Weather Warning for wind is in place until 6pm this evening with disturbance expected on public transport services.

Glasgow City Council has announced a 3% increase to council tax in April. City treasurer, Ricky Bell set out how the council will cover a £19.7m shortfall and respond to “covid recovery, the cost of living crisis and the priorities identified by our citizens”.