The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the UK as Storm Eunice arrives - how will Glasgow be affected?

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for the south west of England and Wales as Storm Eunice is set to batter the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow in places.

Glasgow is only just recovering from the effects of Storm Dudley which caused travel disruption throughout Scotland, and brought strong gusts of wind.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Eunice is here and seems to be even more powerful and widespread, and the storm has brought heavy snow to surrounding areas of Glasgow as well as icy conditions.

So how long exactly will the storm hit - and what is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

When will Storm Eunice hit Glasgow?

There is a yellow weather warning for snow currently in place for Glasgow from 3am to 6pm on 18 February. The warning has since been updated to include ice.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Eunice may cause disruption, including:

A chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

A slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off

Power cuts may also occur and mobile phone coverage may be affected.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

Today (February 18), Glasgow will see sleet and snow for most of the morning, but this will dry up in the afternoon according to the Met Office.

There may also be wintry showers in some areas, and temperatures won’t rise above 4°C.

Saturday will mainly be dry with some bright spells and light winds, and Sunday will see rain in the morning that will turn into blustery showers later.

On Monday the weather will be dry and windy for most of the day with early showers in the morning.

How will Storm Eunice impact the rest of Scotland?

There are yellow warnings for snow across much of Scotland, and although not all areas will actually get snow, some places may see around 5cm at low levels away from the coast.

Snow is expected to accumulate over the hills, with 10 to 20cm possible at 300 to 400m above sea level.

There will also be strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions and poor visibility.

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

Yellow weather warnings can be issued for a variety of weather conditions.

They are usually issued when it is likely that weather conditions will cause some disruption to travel and daily life.

It’s important to check the specific warning for your area, since some yellow warnings are issued for wind, while others may be for flooding or snow. .

There are things you can do to prepare for Storm Eunice in Glasgow, where snow is expected to cause some disruption.

This is what the Met Office suggests doing when there’s a yellow warning for snow: