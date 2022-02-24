At a glance
- Storm Gladys comes to a close as blizzard conditions forecast
- Police Scotland issue drivers in Glasgow and surrounding areas a warning with ‘travel with caution’ due to bad weather
- Man charged in connection with assault of woman in Glasgow’s West End
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning across Glasgow as Storm Gladys prepares to move across the city. Temperatures are to sit at 1 degree, reaching to a high of only 3 degrees.
Police Scotland has issued a ‘travel with caution warning’ to drivers in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning alert for snow and lightning and that conditions for travel may be hazardous.
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a man in Glasgow’s West End last week. The incident happened on Woodlands Road at around 3:45am on Friday, February 18. The 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 24.