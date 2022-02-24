Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Storm Gladys comes to a close as blizzard conditions forecast

Police Scotland issue drivers in Glasgow and surrounding areas a warning with ‘travel with caution’ due to bad weather

Man charged in connection with assault of woman in Glasgow’s West End

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning across Glasgow as Storm Gladys prepares to move across the city. Temperatures are to sit at 1 degree, reaching to a high of only 3 degrees.

