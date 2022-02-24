Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Storm Gladys, warning for drivers due to weather and man arrested for assault of woman in west end

Your latest news update for Glasgow.

By Mahnoor Sohail
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:24 pm

At a glance

  • Storm Gladys comes to a close as blizzard conditions forecast
  • Police Scotland issue drivers in Glasgow and surrounding areas a warning with ‘travel with caution’ due to bad weather 
  • Man charged in connection with assault of woman in Glasgow’s West End 

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and lightning across Glasgow as Storm Gladys prepares to move across the city. Temperatures are to sit at 1 degree, reaching to a high of only 3 degrees.

Police Scotland has issued a ‘travel with caution warning’ to drivers in Glasgow and the surrounding areas. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning alert for snow and lightning and that conditions for travel may be hazardous.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a man in Glasgow’s West End last week. The incident happened on Woodlands Road at around 3:45am on Friday, February 18. The 36-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, February 24.

