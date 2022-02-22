At a glance
- Nicola Sturgeon to announce new covid strategy
- Scotland to offer second booster jabs for over 75’s
- A woman was injured after being assaulted by a man in Glasgow’s West End
First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will set out her new strategy for dealing with coronavirus this afternoon. Earlier this month, in a statement to MSPs, the First Minister said Scotland was “through the worst” of the Omicron wave and the situation was “much more positive” than the start of the year.
Second booster jabs are to be offered to those aged 75 and over and who are at the highest risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease in Scotland. People will be invited to get the booster shot 24 weeks after their last jab and will receive appointments from the second week in March.
A woman has been left injured after she was assaulted by a man in the West End of Glasgow. The 29-year-old was on Woodlands Road at around 3:45am on Friday, when the man approached her. Two other men came to the victims help and she attended the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where was treated for minor injuries.