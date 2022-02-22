Your latest news update for Glasgow.

At a glance

Nicola Sturgeon to announce new covid strategy

Scotland to offer second booster jabs for over 75’s

A woman was injured after being assaulted by a man in Glasgow’s West End

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will set out her new strategy for dealing with coronavirus this afternoon. Earlier this month, in a statement to MSPs, the First Minister said Scotland was “through the worst” of the Omicron wave and the situation was “much more positive” than the start of the year.

Second booster jabs are to be offered to those aged 75 and over and who are at the highest risk of contracting the Covid-19 disease in Scotland. People will be invited to get the booster shot 24 weeks after their last jab and will receive appointments from the second week in March.