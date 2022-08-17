Daily Glasgow News Bulletin: Taxi drivers given permission for permanent safety screens, Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla and Network Rail strikes to disrupt ScotRail services
Private hire taxi drivers have been granted the option to install safety screen in their vehicles as a way of protection from ‘assault and violence.’ However, Glasgow City Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee has now voted in favour for the screens to be a permanent option post-Covid.
Strike action by council workers will go ahead after union members rejected a pay offer, Unison has said. Another offer was made by local authority Cosla on Friday, after an initial 2% pay increase was rejected.
Rail passengers in Scotland have been warned they face ‘significant disruption’ during strike action later this week. ScotRail said the dispute did not involve its staff but would have a ‘major knock-on effect’ in Scotland with just 11 services running.