Taxi drivers given permission for permanent safety screens

Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla

Network Rail strikes to disrupt ScotRail services

Private hire taxi drivers have been granted the option to install safety screen in their vehicles as a way of protection from ‘assault and violence.’ However, Glasgow City Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee has now voted in favour for the screens to be a permanent option post-Covid.

Strike action by council workers will go ahead after union members rejected a pay offer, Unison has said. Another offer was made by local authority Cosla on Friday, after an initial 2% pay increase was rejected.