At a glance
- Glasgow taxi drivers to get ‘temporary exemption’ to Low Emission Zone rules
- Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf warns Scots over ‘concerning’ rise of of covid cases
- A woman left scarred for life after brutal attack by ex in a Glasgow hotel
Glasgow taxi drivers who can show they are in the process of upgrading their cars will not be fined when Glasgow’s low emission zone is expanded. The industry has warned around 1,000 cars could be forced off the road for being non compliant when new rules come into force in June, next year.
Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has said rising covid infections are ‘concerning’ as he urges Scots to not let their guard down against the virus. There were 11,957 newly recorded covid cases within the past 24 hours, which is the highest since January 11th when 12,604 were reported.
A woman has been left scarred for life after her ‘manipulative’ ex-boyfriend brutally attacked her in a Glasgow hotel. Jordana Rutherford, was just 17 when William Weir knocked her unconscious during a violent assault at the Citizen M on Renfield street following an argument in November 2019. She has spoken out after Glasgow Sheriff Court found him guilty of assault.