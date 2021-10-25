Date for west end Christmas market and lights switch on announced

The Christmas tree light switch on event will return to the west end this winter.

What’s happening? The Christmas tree light switch on is a day of festive fun for all the family, and it’s set to return in November after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

What to expect: As well as the Christmas tree lights being switched on, there will be market stalls, food and drink, choir music, a kids’ zone and face painting all taking place on Vinicombe Street, Cresswell Lane and Ruthven Lane, off Byres Road.

When is the west end Christmas lights event? It will take place from 11am on Sunday 28 November. Face painting on Ruthven Lane is from 12-3pm and the Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 5.30pm.

This festive news comes at a time when Glasgow Life are still to announce details of the main Christmas markets in the city centre, which would usually open in early November.

Social Bite collaboration: Visit West End, the organisation behind the event, is once again partnering with Social Bite to bring back the Festival of Kindness Christmas tree.

This tree, located on Vinicombe Street, is the donation point for Christmas gifts for the homeless. Last year the tree generated more than 4,000 gifts.