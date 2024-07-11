Disruption expected as ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper staff balloted for strike action
Rail union RMT is balloting both Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper members for strike action.
The union has been in pay negotiations with both companies who have both tabled well below inflation derisory offers that did not fully reward members for their hard work and dedication.
The union claims that pay offers are ‘insulting’ and have been made even more unpalatable when members of the Scottish Parliament received a 6.7 per cent pay rise this year.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that at the same time Transport Scotland was imposing a below inflation pay cap on RMT members.
“It is ludicrous that the MSPs ultimately responsible for running these services were taking bumper pay rises whilst subjecting workers to significant hardship during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.
As a result, the union is balloting for strike action and industrial action short of a strike in the form of a ban on overtime, rest day working and higher-grade duties.
This news comes amidst existing disruption caused by union disputes between train drivers union ASLEF, and ScotRail over the same issue - overtime and rest day working.
The ballot will open on Thursday July 18 2024 and will close on Thursday August 8 2024.
