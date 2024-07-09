Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new timetable will see a reduced service for an indefinite period in Glasgow and Scotland amidst a pay dispute with train drivers

Several trains to and from Glasgow have been cancelled amidst a dispute between train driver’s union ASLEF and ScotRail, with a temporary timetable set to be introduced with a reduced service.

The issue has been ongoing as ASLEF fight for better contractual hours and overtime pay, from Scotland’s railway service. Dozens of ScotRail services were cancelled over the weekend, leading to ScotRail introducing a ‘temporary timetable’ with less services from Wednesday, July 10. More than 80 services were cancelled across the network in Scotland last week due to the dispute.

Writing on Twitter today, ScotRail said: “Due to a shortage of train crew between Lanark and Glasgow Central disruption is expected until 1230 today. Please check your journey on our mobile app or at https://journeycheck.com/scotrail/ for service information. We're sorry for this inconvenience.”

Last Friday, July 5, ASLEF let ScotRail know they were considering a ballot on industrial action from the train drivers if the issue was not resolved. More than 80 services have been cancelled due to a shortage of train crew, due to union members not taking on overtime or working on rest days.

ASLEF said the Scottish government has failed to to address pay issues and a shortage in train drivers.

ASLEF Scottish organiser, Kevin Lindsay, stated that the Government should have seen the issues coming ‘a mile down the tracks’. He continues: "The Scottish government is the sole shareholder of ScotRail yet have completely failed to address the driver shortage.

"This is a crisis entirely of their own making."

The new timetable has been put in place indefinitely, and will return to normal when a resolution has been made between ScotRail and ASLEF. The new timetable will be released at 10pm today, at time of writing it is unclear how many, or what, services will be cancelled.

Writing on Twitter today, ScotRail said: “We’ll introduce a temporary timetable tomorrow to provide greater certainty & reliability for our customers.

“Our app & Journey Planners will be fully updated for weekday travel by 22:00 today and weekend travel by Thursday.