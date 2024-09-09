Around 100 historically and architecturally significant buildings in Glasgow are set to open their doors next week to allow Glaswegians and visitors to the city the exclusive opportunity to see the inside of the buildings were the history of Glasgow was made.
From hidden gems like the Arlington Baths Club, to Glasgow City Chambers. - there’s a whole swathe of guided tours, trails, and events through the week of the Doors Open Day Festival 2023 next week - from September 11 to September 17.
Have a look below to check out the best buildings to visit in Glasgow this year for Doors Open Day Festival 2024.
1. Govan Stones
"A visit to the Govan Stones exhibition provides an opportunity to explore Glasgow’s oldest graveyard and to learn about a moment in history when Govan was the seat of kings, when pilgrims prayed at the tombs of saints, and when Viking warriors plundered and conquered throughout the islands of Britain. The collection dates between the 9th-11th centuries and is housed in the magnificent A-Listed Govan Old Church, designed by Robert Rowan Anderson and described architecturally as possibly the most influential Post-Reformation church in Scotland. " | Govan Stones
2. Kelvin Hall
"This is a great opportunity to learn more about the history of this iconic building and see how it is being used today. The tour includes a visit to the Glasgow Life Museums Stores at Kelvin Hall, which are home to more than 100,000 museum objects." | John Devlin Photo: John Devlin
3. Glasgow Gurdwara
"Glasgow Gurdwara is the first purpose-built Gurdwara (Sikh Temple) in Scotland and was built in 2013. It is a two-story building complete with the main prayer hall, Langar hall (free kitchen), and seven classrooms which are utilised for Sunday Panjabi School, Religious, Music and English classes." | Doors Open Day
4. Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre
"Sharmanka is offering an opportunity to explore our gallery and learn about Sharmanka’s history. You will also be treated to a mini-show of three of Sharmanka’s artworks as a glimpse into its theatrical experience." | Contributed
