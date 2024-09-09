1 . Govan Stones

"A visit to the Govan Stones exhibition provides an opportunity to explore Glasgow’s oldest graveyard and to learn about a moment in history when Govan was the seat of kings, when pilgrims prayed at the tombs of saints, and when Viking warriors plundered and conquered throughout the islands of Britain. The collection dates between the 9th-11th centuries and is housed in the magnificent A-Listed Govan Old Church, designed by Robert Rowan Anderson and described architecturally as possibly the most influential Post-Reformation church in Scotland. " | Govan Stones