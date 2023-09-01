Over 100 buildings across the city will be open to the public

The annual Doors Open Days festival is taking place in Glasgow from 11 to 17 September, where a number of historic buildings throughout the city will be welcoming in members of the public as part of a collective celebration of architecture, culture and heritage. The event’s ultimate purpose is to increase civic pride among Glaswegians, broaden awareness of local history, and affirm community.

For some of the participating buildings, booking is not necessary and for others, while the doors are left fully open, there is an optional bookable tour. There are also informative trails taking place throughout the city as well as virtual trails. All activities are free of charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those interested in the festival, here is a selection of the activities taking place that you can get involved in.

Hospital Broadcasting Service at the Baltic Chambers

Glasgow’s longest operating radio station can be found on the fourth floor of the iconic Baltic Chambers building on Wellington Street, entertaining patients across the city for more than fifty years. Those who wish to take a look will be able to work directly with volunteers running the station to broadcast live programmes inside the studio.

There is step-free access to the station, with a welcome team on hand to aid those in wheelchairs or mobility scooters at the entrance, and there is on-street metered parking just outside the building.

HBS will be open to the public from Saturday 16 September from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 17 from 12pm to 4pm, with no need to pre-book.

Barrowland Ballroom

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Barrowlands is one of Glasgow’s most recognisable buildings, well known for its acoustics and sprung dance floor. While the ballroom was originally used as a social space for market traders operating downstairs, it has since been the site of countless legendary performances by musicians such as David Bowie, Biffy Clyro, U2, Foo Fighters, The Clash, Franz Ferdinand, Snow Patrol and many more.

Booking is essential for entry, with 1 hour 15 minute tours taking place at various points on Sunday 17 September. Those wishing to lock down a spot can do so here.

Arlington Baths Club

Situated within the A-listed building in Glasgow’s West End is the oldest member-run swimming pool in Europe. The Victorian complex features a skylight and Turkish-style bath which was constructed over a matter of decades by several architects.

You can learn more about the baths in a 30-minute pre-booked tour, with multiple slots on 16 and 17 September.

Dear Green Coffee Roasters

Advertisement

Advertisement

The East End coffee company is opening its roastery to teach Glaswegians not only how to make the perfect cup, but also the ethical decisions that go into sourcing beans, and how quality is ensured at every stage of production.