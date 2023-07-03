The winner has been coming to the Drumchapel club every week since it opened!

One lucky bingo fan became the second ever player to hit the jackpot on Mecca’s Big Bonus Game, scooping over £60,000 at Mecca Bingo in Drumchapel last week.

The lucky local had been playing on one of the club’s electronic tablets when she scooped the jackpot on Monday, June 26, on Mecca’s new Big Bonus game.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known to be a regular customer at the club off Great Western Road in Drumchapel, and has been coming to the club every week since it opened.

Mecca Big Bonus is a brand-new game which costs £1 to play. Exclusive to Mecca, the game is played twice a day, in Mecca’s clubs nationwide, with the jackpot growing steadily until it’s won.

Laura Bell was duty manager at the club on the night of the big win and described the shock that befell the club; “Everyone in the club froze when Drumchapel appeared on the monitor, and we realised that someone in the room had won.

“Then the customer ran over with her tablet, she was shaking when showed me the screen with the £60,000 win!

“Everyone started whooping and clapping. Staff came out to congratulate the winner and customers were hugging her. We’re just overjoyed for her.”