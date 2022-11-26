Due to a technical issue - Elfingrove shut down on November 25, all ticket holders were refunded and the event reopened to the public today, November 26, after the issue was fixed.

Elfingrove has reopened today, November 26, after technical issues with the marquee had to be addressed by organisers causing a shut-down of the site on Friday, November 25 - just one day after it opened to the public..

To ensure all attendees and staff were safe at the Christmas event outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Finnieston, organisers Itison opted to shut down the site until engineers could confirm the safety of the marquee roof. Engineers have since been called out to the site and rectified the issue - and put in contingincies to ensure the issue does not present itself again.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and Elfingrove creator, said: “We were absolutely gutted to have had to cancel tonight’s Elfingrove. This situation was entirely out of our control, and for the sake of the health and safety of our team and our wonderful guests, we had to cancel the show.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we want to share some more information on why the decision was taken to close the site. Today, our onsite production team noticed a technical issue with our marquee roof - they immediately requested the marquee company and consultant engineers to come on site, alongside the structural engineers who had signed off our site. The marquee company and engineers have since been on site, rectified the issue and put in contingencies to ensure this will not happen again.

“We are happy to announce that tomorrow (Saturday November 26), we will be going ahead as planned.

“We are so sorry to those who have been disappointed today. Reading comments of families so excited to come has really broken our hearts and we know words won’t fix anything. We hope you will all come along and make ice magic with us on another day, we can’t wait to welcome you to Elfingrove.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Oli Norman, made a statement announcing the cancellation of last night’s show when the issue first presented itself, he said: “We have been planning Elfingrove for a long time; we love bringing such a magical festive event to the city, and it’s been great to see people enjoying the show the past couple of days.

“Unfortunately, due to a technical issue with the marquee we have had to close the event temporarily, as a precautionary measure.

“Despite our planning and engineering things like this happen that are out of our control, and we are heartbroken to be disappointing everyone due to come along today.

“The marquee company is on site and doing everything needed to fix the issue to ensure the event can reopen again as soon as possible. Safety is our first priority, and the marquee company are working closely with the consultant engineering company to get the event open again as soon as possible.

“Our aim is to put on a brilliant festive event for everyone to enjoy during the darker months and we are gutted to have to close the event today.