Empty buildings on Sauchiehall Street and city centre to receive funding to reopen

Funding is being made available for Glasgow City Centre to find occupants for vacant buildings

City centre properties lying empty in the Sauchiehall Street, Argyle Street and Buchanan Street areas are in line for a boost as the council prepares to make grants available to find them uses.

As well as funding for ‘meanwhile uses’, cash would also be available for minor improvements.

The scheme would run for a pilot during a year – with total funding available sitting at £400,000. If judged a success it would continue annually.

The plans will go before a council meeting next week but final approval would be decided by the city administration committee in September.

A council report said £200,000 would be available to find uses for empty ground floor units – with options for pop up shops, short term leases for businesses and creative purposes among others. Owners or tenants including businesses or other other organisations can apply.

Another £200,000 is up for grabs to make minor improvements with grants of up to £20,000.

The aim is to increase footfall, cut anti-social behaviour and reduce blight.

The City Centre Improvement Grant Fund pilot project is to be launched for one year if it gets the go ahead.

The former O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street was destroyed in the second Glasgow School of Art fire back in 2018. This week the former concert venue and cinema was issued with a dangerous building notice which means all of it will have to be demolished. | Google Maps

The council report being presented to the economy, housing, transport and regeneration city policy committee next week said: “The grant is designed to address two key issues: improving the look and feel of the city centre, and finding productive uses for vacant property.

“In order to address that, the fund contains two application categories: Minor Improvements and Meanwhile Use.”