Yesterday afternoon, Liz Truss was announced as Prime Minister of the UK, replacing her predecessor Boris Johnson. We asked our audience what they would like to see from the new Prime Minister - here’s what Glasgow locals had to say.

Following yesterdays appointment of Liz Truss as Britains Prime Minister, our readers let us know what Glasgow wants to see from the new PM, as she is expected to announce measures to tackle the cost of living crisis in her first week.

She is now Britain’s fourth Conservative Prime Minister in six years, after beating Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest launched after Boris Johnson was forced to step down by his party.

Ms Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race after a vote amongst members of the Conservative Party. Credit: Getty Images

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk and now Prime Minister of the UK, tweeted:” I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.

“Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.

“I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential.”

Here’s what our audience told GlasgowWorld

Dog Corley had some ideas: “Ofgen are not fit for purpose - the 200+% increase is beyond ridiculous. The government should put a cap on the kwh rate and the standing charge, not a cap on the total bill...

“Reducing tax, corporate or income or vat will do next to nothing for the poor people terrified about bills. windfall taxes will not affect bills either. Disconnect electricity prices from all other energy sources...

“How many energy companies are set to make further huge profits?”

Sharon Coburn wrote: “She’s had months. Energy crisis plans need to be announced tomorrow.

“I’m not referring to protecting the profits of the oil and gas companies here.”

Janice Bell told us: “Buying herself & all her Tory cronies a one way ticket to the moon!”

Winnie Carey put it plainly: “The back of her head :)”

Ben Procter had a similar idea (along with around 19 other people calling for the PM to stand down): “Her resignation?”

Robert Mahon wrote: “The shut down of holyrood and one rule from Westminster.”

Kelly Ralston Mazengera wrote: “A resignation and general election.”

Jasmail Jassal had a mixed bag of ideas: “Free milk in school's, no Milky Ways in Mars Celebrations tubs, a 4 day working week and the return of Bridies in Gregg's stores north of the border.”

David O'Neil wrote: “I hope she does well and thinks of people because by God we need her to smash it out of the park. I'm exceptionally skeptical that she will though from what I've heard so far.”

Christine Downey said:”A conscience? The merest hint of a moral compass?”

Craig McGhee commented: “Evidence of sentient thought.”

Gregor Sanders told us: “Put Sturgeon firmly back in her box.”