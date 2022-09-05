Glasgow’s MPs and MSPs reaction to Liz Truss as the new Prime Minister

Liz Truss was announced as the new Prime Minister today (5 September). Here’s what Glasgow politicians had to say about her appointment.

The Conservative party announced this afternoon that Liz Truss will be leader of the Conservatives - and consequently Britain’s new Prime Minister.

We asked every Glasgow MP and MSP for their opinion on the appointment of Liz Truss to the position of PM - here’s what they said:

Nicola Sturgeon, MSP Glasgow Southside & First Minister of Scotland, SNP

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter:“Congratulations to Liz Truss.

“Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 PMs.

“She must now freeze energy bills for people & businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services.”

Anas Sarwar, MSP & leader of Scottish Labour, Glasgow region

Anas Sarwar wrote on Twitter:”All Liz Truss can offer is more deceit, division and distraction.

“The time is up for the Tories. We need a General Election - only Labour can replace them.”

Kaukab Stewart, MSP, Glasgow Kelvin

Kaukab Stewart wrote:”Prime Minister Truss. The mind boggles.

“Whether she ignores Scotland or not, we won’t be able to ignore her and her right wing agenda that we did not and have not voted for in 50 years and more.

Annie Wells MSP, Glasgow region, Scottish Conservatives

Annie Wells said:“I am delighted that Liz Truss has won the Conservative leadership contest, and therefore will be this country’s next Prime Minister.

“I would also like to thank Rishi Sunak for his campaign, which was hard fought.

“With the leadership contest over, the hard work of the government begins.

“Our new Prime Minister faces a wide range of pressing challenges, from the energy crisis to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Liz Truss has set out bold proposals to confront these challenges head on, including financial support for the most vulnerable paying for their energy bills, cutting taxes so hard working families can keep more of the money they earn and addressing the long-term supply of the UK’s energy.

“Liz Truss has also confirmed that further measures to deal with the energy crisis, especially supporting people financially, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“I know, as Prime Minister, Liz Truss will be more than up to the task.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, MSP, Glasgow region

Dr Sandesh Gulhane wrote on Twitter:“Congratulations @trussliz for becoming our new leader of the party and Prime Minister.

“Commiserations to @RishiSunak who ran a great campaign.”

Paul Sweeney, Labour & Co-op MSP, Glasgow region

Paul Sweeney wrote on Twitter:“The number of people who voted to appoint our new Prime Minister is roughly equivalent to the population of Paisley.

“They are an unrepresentative selectorate.

“Given the country faces such a critical cost of living crisis, we need a new Parliament with a clear democratic mandate.”

Stewart McDonald, SNP MP, Glasgow South

Stewart McDonald wrote on Twitter:”We can do better than a Truss government with no mandate.

“Join the movement for Scotland’s independence in the EU.”

McDonald also told TIME magazine that Truss ‘will still be voter repellent to most people in Scotland’.