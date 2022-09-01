The BBC listed two jobs titled ‘Managing Director Eurovision’ today, 1 September, as rumours fly as to which city will host the international song contest, with the bookies favourite being Glasgow.

Could you be in the running for a job at Eurovision 2023? The BBC listed jobs for the international song contest today, September 1, with the closing date for applications in just a weeks time, September 8.

Thanks to the intitial job posting listing the location as Manchester, many people were led to assume that Eurovision 2023 would be held in the city.

The two jobs - listed as ‘Managing Director Eurovision’ - were originally posted by the BBC with the job locations set as Manchester and Wales. They have since been changed to ‘flexible - travel to host city’ required.

As all potential host cities are in the north of England / Scotland, and with the BBC Eurovision production being moved to Manchester this year, it makes sense that at least one job would be based in Manchester. Therefore it’s likely that this isn’t a telltale sign of the would-be host city.

The UK will be hosting Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine, who won the contest this year but are unable to host the contest due to the ongoing Russian invasion. This means that the privilege of hosting goes to Britain thanks to Sam Ryder’s 2nd place performance at Eurovision 2022.

With the contest starting in eight months in May 202, it’s likely that preparation work will need to start soon, explaining the BBC’s short hiring window.

Glasgow is currently first in the running to host Eurovision 2023 - according to UK bookmaker odds - with Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, or Sheffield also on the shortlist to be Eurovision’s next host city.

In the job description, the BBC wrote: “As host broadcaster the BBC will work in partnership with the European Broadcasting Union to deliver The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to an audience of over one hundred million across the world.

“Involving thousands of people, hundreds of delegates and over 40 acts, Eurovision 2023 is a major event in the BBC’s broadcast calendar.

“The BBC is committed to delivering a unique event which recognises and celebrates Ukraine’s victory, as well as British culture and the values of the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We are looking for a Managing Director of Eurovision 2023 to deliver this large-scale, complex and special event which takes significant planning and resources to execute.