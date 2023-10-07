Extreme rainfall in Glasgow: Trains cancelled and travel disruption

Saturday commuters ask: Why does it always rain on me?

Welcome to Raintown. A persistant and extreme downpour has led to flooding on roads and train lines across Glasgow. Trains into Glasgow Central Station have been disrupted and football fans have been advised to seek alternative routes as Dalmarnock station is flooded.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland, while a yellow weather warning covers most of the country. The equivalent of a month’s worth of rain is expected to fall today.

As of midday, the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), had issued 47 flood warnings and 17 regional flood alerts.

This afternoon there was disruption across the entire Scotrail network, including major disruption for trains running north from Queen Street station with no replacement bus service available.

The line from Anniesland to Westerton has been closed due to flooding in a tunnel. There’s no trains running between Mallaig, Fort William, Oban and Glasgow. The Helensburgh Central, Balloch and Dalmuir line is also closed.

Network Rail updated this afternoon: “We’ve had to close the Edinburgh – Glasgow Queen Street mainline between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park due to flooding in the Winchburgh area. Engineers are on their way to inspect the track.”

Bowling station underwater

Vincent Fitzsimmons, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said there is a “major rainfall event that is bringing prolonged, heavy rain throughout the day and into Sunday”.

He said: “I want to be very clear that this is not a normal Autumn day for Scotland.”

“Rain will move across central and western parts this morning, moving northwards through the day.

“Many areas will see heavy rain for well over 24 hours before it clears on Sunday.”

ScotRail’s managing director Alex Hynes posted on social media, saying: “We have some lines of route closed and significant disruption in the Amber weather alert area.

“Local roads are also becoming impassable in many areas. Please check before you travel and stay safe!”

Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop said: “It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions.