Festive timetables Glasgow 2022: Are First Bus and Scotrail running over Christmas?

If you’re travelling anywhere over Christmas you’ll want to check this out!

Travelling home for Christmas? Make sure you know all the festive timetables for train and bus services before you head out.

First bus announced their festive timetable in Greater Glasgow:

Saturday December 24 2022 - Saturday timetables will operate but most services will be withdrawn from around 2100hrs approximately. Night Services will not operate

Sunday December 25 2022 (Christmas Day) - No services will operate.

Monday December 26 2022 - Sunday timetables will operate on all services.

Tuesday 27, Wednesday 28 & Thursday December 29 2022 - Saturday timetables will operate except service 202 which will operate a normal weekday timetable. A Special timetable will operate on service 242 for Maxim. Night Services will not operate

Friday 30 December 2022 - Saturday timetables will operate except service 202 which will operate a normal weekday timetable. A Special timetable will operate on service 242 for Maxim. Night Services will operate

Saturday December 31 2022 -Saturday timetables will operate but most services will be withdrawn from around 2100hrs approximately. Night Services will not operate

Sunday January 1 2023 - No services will operate.

Monday January 2 2023 - Sunday timetables will operate on all services.

Tuesday January 3 2023 - Saturday timetables will operate except service 202 which will operate a normal weekday timetable. A Special timetable will operate on service 242 for Maxim. Night Services will not operate

Normal timetables will operate from Wednesday 4 January 2023 - For more information please click Here

Scotrail have yet to release their festive timetable - just 11 days before the festive timetable should come into affect. Dates that could be affected run from December 23 2022 through to January 4 2023.

The only thing we know about the Scotrail festive timetable so far is that it won’t operate on Christmas Day - all other services on days including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day have yet to have any details published.