The comedian is currently performing shows in Glasgow as part of his world tour.

The nationwide tour kicked off in July with four shows in Liverpool, and will run all the way up until March 2023 where he will finish up in London.

When the tour was originally announced fans were pleased to know that multiple Glasgow shows were included in the tour line-up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian was criticised earlier this week after he made jokes following the Queen’s death on Thursday.

Now, for the third time, a fight broke out during his show at the Hydro last night (9 September).

Kevin Bridges joked with the audience about the death of Queen Elizabeth II after the news broke shortly before he took to the stage in Glasgow. (Credit: Kevin Bridges/ Twitter)

An eye witness said: “There was a big commotion down on the floor at one point. A crowd of about 10 people were clamouring and shouting. Kevin said something along the lines of ‘oh, god’s sake, not again, that’s the third one now, why can’t people just come out and enjoy themselves?’ Everyone in the arena was peering over to get a look. The people were removed and the show went on.

Where else in the UK will the comedian be playing?

Kevin Bridges will be performing in the following cities on his upcoming UK tour:

Liverpool

Newcastle

Plymouth

Hull

Sheffield

Blackburn

Manchester

Glasgow

Aberdeen

Brighton

Cardiff

Swansea

Belfast

Birmingham

Dublin

London

Who is Kevin Bridges?

Kevin Bridges is a Scottish stand-up comedian.

He first kicked off his, now 20 year-long career, at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow after leaving school at the age of 17.

The comedian went on to make a name for himself on the comedy scene and eventually began appearing on TV panel shows.

Throughout his career he has appeared on many television panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News for You and has performed on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at that venue for one artist.