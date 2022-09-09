Kevin Bridges comedy set at the Hydro began shortly after the announcement of the Queen’s death, with some audience members posting that the controversial fashion.

Some Glasgow locals have hit out at Kevin Bridges following comments on the Queen’s passing at his show at the Hydro last night - just a few hours after the announcement of her death.

The Hydro began taking in guests just as the announcement of the Queen’s death hit Britain, at 6.30pm yesterday.

Kevin Bridges was speaking at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Picture: John Devlin

Kevin Bridges, just a few minutes into his comedy set, said:”Welcome to the only show going ahead in Britain this evening.

“The doors were at half six and she hung on, it’s what she would have wanted so well done

“We’re doing it for Lizzie and I’ve wore a black suit as a tribute.

“We’re getting ready, it’s probably the last show before we go back into lockdown, that’s what’s happening.”

The show went ahead, and it’s unclear if the weekend shows of Kevin Bridges act will be going ahead. The OVO Hydro have been contacted for comment.

The Clydebank comedian continued: “The show is going ahead, she’s not going to be the only old woman who’s going to die this winter.

Scattered cheers and clapping could be heard throughout the audience before Bridges continued: “We’ve got Prince Charles as the new head of state, that’s right, a wee dug.”

Kevin has eleven shows left at the Hydro up until 25 September as part of his ‘Overdue Catch-up’ tour - with a show set to take place tonight, it’s unclear if any of his sets will be pushed back due to the announcement of the queen’s death.

One angered fan on Twitter said: “If you’ve been unfortunate enough to see excerpts of Kevin Bridges show last night…

“where he made several vile and disgusting comments about the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, feel free to register your complaint to the Hydro at 0141 248 3000.”

What Kevin Bridges said in full

“ On this historic evening, this is the 40th time that I’ve performed at this venue. So I’m sure it’ll be in all of the papers in the morning. Front page in the Daily Telegraph. Anyway, welcome to the only f*****g show in Britain going ahead this evening.

“The doors were at half six and she hung on. It’s what she would have wanted so welcome. I’m doing it for Lizzie. I’ve worn a black suit as a tribute. I’m getting ready, this is probably the last show before we go back into lockdown.

“That’s what’s happening. I’m f*****g grieving, f***’s sake. I was up til five in the f*****g morning grieving (...). What a year it’s been. It’s mental. It’s f*****g wild what we’ve gone through.

“And, the show is going ahead. She’s not the only old woman that’s going to die this winter. Page 25 tomorrow, they’ll be all lots of s**t getting buried. F*****g Liz Truss, ‘what did I say that energy bill cap was two and a half grand? F**k that.