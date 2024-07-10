Dandara Living is excited to announce its first Open House preview event at Granary Quay, a new build to rent riverside development.

Taking place tomorrow (Thursday July 11) from 1pm to 8pm, the event will provide an exclusive first look at the brand new living spaces, designed to elevate residential city living in Glasgow.

Located at Glasgow Harbour, the development offers 342 studio, one and two bedroom apartments, many with waterfront views. Bringing together style and convenience, apartments come furnished or unfurnished and there’s a range of onsite managed facilities on offer, such as a gym, fitness studio and beautifully designed communal areas.

These spaces provide the perfect environment for residents to socialise, unwind and enjoy the benefits of city-centre living within a newly formed community.

There is a dedicated onsite team who, as well as dealing with maintenance queries, will organise a regular programme of social events and activities. This all-inclusive approach ensures that residents have everything they need, with a focus on quality of life and social interaction.

Guests at the Open House will have the opportunity to explore the development including the three show apartments with the onsite operations team available on hand to answer any queries.

Speaking of the Open House event, Hannah Currie, General Manager at Granary Quay said:

“It’s exciting to be hosting our first Open Day here at Granary Quay. Our mission is to create a vibrant community where residents can build meaningful connections and enjoy stylish living spaces.

“We have seen a huge number of enquiries already and the building is letting up faster than we had originally envisaged – testament to the quality of our apartments and amenity spaces provided. We look forward to meeting guests at our Open House on Thursday and introducing them to all that Granary Quay has to offer”

Prices start from £995 for a studio, £1,200 for a one-bedroom, and £1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment, making it an accessible option for young professionals and couples. Apartments are available to rent immediately.

Open House Event Details

Date: Thursday, July 11th 2024

Time: 1pm to 8pm

Location: Granary Quay, Glasgow Harbour Terraces, Glasgow G11 6FB

To secure your place at the event, email granaryquay@dandaraliving.com and see first-hand how Granary Quay could be your future home.

For more information, follow on Instagram @granaryquay or visit online https://www.granaryquay.co.uk

1 . Granary Quay Granary Quay, Glasgow Harbour a Dandara Housing Development. | John Young - www.YoungMedia.co.uk

2 . Granary Quay A view from the balcony in Granary Quay | John Young

3 . Granary Quay A bedroom within Granary Quay | John Young

4 . Granary Quay A living room within Granary Quay | John Young