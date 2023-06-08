This outstanding property can be found on the banks of Loch Lomond

This property is set to become the most expensive luxury holiday lodge in Scotland with there being huge demand for high end holiday homes in the country

Listed on Argyll Holidays, there are multiple fantastic features about this lodge which is designed in the style of a modern farmhouse. The idyllic location of this lodge with stunning views of Loch Lomond from both inside and outside the property would be the perfect place to relax and escape city life.

The exclusive nature of Loch Lomond Holiday Park offers true peace and tranquillity. Situated on the banks of Loch Lomond, there is a plethora of outdoor pursuits catering for all interests from watersports on the loch including kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding and much more

Speaking ahead of the sale, General Manager, Steven Williams said: “We pride ourselves in presenting truly luxurious holiday lodges, and The Glass House is by far one of the highest spec lodges to be launched to the open market in Scotland. Being the first ever lodge with its own private jetty is testament to the exclusivity on offer at Loch Lomond and we expect interest from parties both in Scotland as well as internationally.

We have made a lot of other new developments and upgrades at Loch Lomond this year including the introduction of additional super lodge hot tub models with loch views, as demand for self-catering holiday homes in one of the most spectacular locations in the world continues unabated.”

Property Summary

Location: Loch Lomond Holiday Park

Price: £549,995

Agent: Argyll Holidays

1 . Views The views from the lodge are absolutely stunning.

2 . Jetty As can be seen in the background behind General Manager Steven Williams and wife Patty Williams, the holiday lodge has its very own private jetty with

3 . Sitting room The interior earthy palette and organic textures flow throughout the home along with oak effect beam, mood lighting, and high spec branded appliances.

4 . Loch Lomond The decking area takes advantage of the spectacular loch front views which can be seen in the background behind General Manager Steven Williams and wife Patty Williams.

Next Page Page 1 of 2