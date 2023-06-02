Register
The top 10 lochs within a two hour drive of Glasgow for your next sunny day trip - featuring Loch Lomond, Loch Tay, and more!

Here’s a look at some of the best lochs to visit that are near to Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:58 BST

One of the great aspects about Scotland is the idyllic picturesque beauty which the land can produce that completely takes your breath away.

Although you aren’t always guarenteed good weather, with sunny days having been a lot more frequent in recent weeks, you may fancy getting away for a while and taking advantage of the sun.

Whether you are a native or visitor to Scotland, there are plenty of different stunning lochs to visit which aren’t too far away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life in Glasgow.

Lochs hold a special place in the heart of Scots with the country having over 30,000 of them spread throughout the land. The word ‘loch’ comes from Scottish Gaelic and is easily translated to lake with songs sung at Scotland international matches even being about the countries bodies of fresh water.

Here are our top picks of the best lochs to visit within a two hour drive of Glasgow.

