For sale: 'Seldom avaliable' 2-bedroom flat on Sauchiehall Street for £279k
A 2-bedroom flat on Sauchiehall Street in a blonde sandstone building has been listed for sale this week (December 19) for offers over £279k.
The tenement building has recently undergone a comprehensive building refurbishment programme which includes a new roof, stone cleaning and common close redecorations.
Seldom available, this traditional two-bedroom flat, is situated on Sauchiehall Street at the edge of Glasgow’s City Centre and less than half a mile from the popular Finnieston area, the property has also been fully refurbished internally by the current owner to a modern and tasteful standard and is freshly decorated throughout in neutral tones. There is an incredible selection of amenities on Sauchiehall Street and the property is also incredibly well placed for excellent transport links and access to The Royal Conservatoire, The Art School, Strathclyde University and the amenities of both the City Centre and Glasgow’s West End.
Notable highlights to include generous accommodation throughout with a wealth of original period features, a substantial living room with open plan modern dining kitchen; two double bedrooms; bedroom one having an en suite shower room; a three piece bathroom; a utility cupboard and storage.
Included in the flat is:
- Security door entry to communal close.
- Large reception hall with storage cupboard and utility cupboard off.
- Main living room with recessed press shelving area and two, sash and case windows with acoustic secondary glazing and facing north over Sauchiehall Street.
- Refitted modern kitchen, is open plan to the living room and is complete with a range of base and wall mounted units with integrated appliances, a centre kitchen island, ample room for dining table and there are also two, sash and case windows with acoustic secondary glazing and facing north over Sauchiehall Street.
- Double bedroom one has sash and case windows facing south over the rear of the building and a refitted en suite shower room.
- Double bedroom two has sash and case windows facing south over the rear of the building; refitted main bathroom comprising white three piece suite with over bath shower.
- The property has fresh white décor and grey carpeted flooring to the main apartments, there is an electric heating system with modern storage heaters.