For sale: 'Seldom avaliable' 2-bedroom flat on Sauchiehall Street for £279k

Seldom available, this traditional two-bedroom flat, is situated on Sauchiehall Street at the edge of Glasgow’s City Centre and less than half a mile from the popular Finnieston area, the property has also been fully refurbished internally by the current owner to a modern and tasteful standard and is freshly decorated throughout in neutral tones. There is an incredible selection of amenities on Sauchiehall Street and the property is also incredibly well placed for excellent transport links and access to The Royal Conservatoire, The Art School, Strathclyde University and the amenities of both the City Centre and Glasgow’s West End.