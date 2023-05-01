Former Celtic heroes spotted at new Glasgow bar

The ex-teammates met up with each other after the match

It’s been a busy weekend for the team at Don Mac’s which opened its doors to the public on Thursday evening.

The new pub can be found on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street at the bottom of the famous Beresford Hotel building and hopes to be able to combine the passions of owners and former Celtic teammates Jackie McNamara and Simon Donnelly as they look to showcase both football and live music.

Following Celtic’s victory against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Don Mac’s welcomed some famous faces to the bar as Stiliyan Petrov and Lubo Moravcik popped in for a visit.

The pair were later spotted alongside Chris Sutton who they played alongside at Parkhead under the management of Martin O’Neill.

