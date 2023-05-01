Former Celtic heroes spotted at new Glasgow bar

It’s been a busy weekend for the team at Don Mac’s which opened its doors to the public on Thursday evening.
The new pub can be found on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street at the bottom of the famous Beresford Hotel building and hopes to be able to combine the passions of owners and former Celtic teammates Jackie McNamara and Simon Donnelly as they look to showcase both football and live music.
Following Celtic’s victory against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final, Don Mac’s welcomed some famous faces to the bar as Stiliyan Petrov and Lubo Moravcik popped in for a visit.
The pair were later spotted alongside Chris Sutton who they played alongside at Parkhead under the management of Martin O’Neill.
Their old team will now face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the final of the Scottish Cup as they look to win a treble under Ange Postecoglou with the match set to take place at the beginning of June. They’ll look to secure the league title first as they visit Tynecastle to take on Hearts on Sunday,