Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be the Hoops opponents in the Hampden showdown but the Championship side could be impacted by a fixture clash.

Celtic supporters are celebrating after another important win over Rangers on Sunday that secured their spot in the final of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup and kept their hopes of winning the treble alive.

Ange Postecoglou’s side beat their rivals 1-0 and will now return to Hampden Park next month to face Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who beat Falkirk in their own semi final. Some observant viewers may have noticed that the Caley Jags may have something of a fixture clash on their hands as this year’s final is due to be played on day before the Premiership Play-Off final and could be wondering if there is any chance that could mean a change of date for the showpiece event.

However, the SPFL confirmed weeks ago a contingency plan in the event of Inverness reaching the Scottish Cup final and the Premiership Play-Off final this season. They released a statement on Friday, April 14 confirming that the date of Saturday, June 3 is set in stone and that any clash in fixtures would see the play-off matches moved to better accommodate the cup.

The Scottish Cup final is due to be played on June 3 while the Premiership Play-Off final, which is a two legged event, is due to be played on Thursday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. Obviously, if Inverness were to reach the play-off final then they would not be expected to play two massive fixtures one day apart.

In their statement last month, the SPFL confirmed: “In the event Inverness Caledonian Thistle reach both the Scottish Cup final and the cinch Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday June 6 and Friday June 9.”

