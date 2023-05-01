Celtic supporters are celebrating after another important win over Rangers on Sunday that secured their spot in the final of the 2022/23 Scottish Cup and kept their hopes of winning the treble alive.
Ange Postecoglou’s side beat their rivals 1-0 and will now return to Hampden Park next month to face Championship outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who beat Falkirk in their own semi final. Some observant viewers may have noticed that the Caley Jags may have something of a fixture clash on their hands as this year’s final is due to be played on day before the Premiership Play-Off final and could be wondering if there is any chance that could mean a change of date for the showpiece event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the SPFL confirmed weeks ago a contingency plan in the event of Inverness reaching the Scottish Cup final and the Premiership Play-Off final this season. They released a statement on Friday, April 14 confirming that the date of Saturday, June 3 is set in stone and that any clash in fixtures would see the play-off matches moved to better accommodate the cup.
The Scottish Cup final is due to be played on June 3 while the Premiership Play-Off final, which is a two legged event, is due to be played on Thursday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. Obviously, if Inverness were to reach the play-off final then they would not be expected to play two massive fixtures one day apart.
In their statement last month, the SPFL confirmed: “In the event Inverness Caledonian Thistle reach both the Scottish Cup final and the cinch Premiership play-off final, the play-off final ties will take place on Tuesday June 6 and Friday June 9.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Inverness currently sit sixth in the Championship table, which is one place outside the required finishing position, but will qualify for the play-offs if they beat Ayr United this weekend with the Honest Men one place above them in the table but only on goal difference. The Highland side could finish as high as second but that would require them to beat Ayr, Partick Thistle to lose or draw against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park to lose at home to Dundee plus a seven goal swing in favour of Inverness.