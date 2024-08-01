Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard donates £10,000 to families of Southport attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Gerrard was joined by Anthony Gordon in donating £10,000 to a fundraiser supporting families of the victims of the Southport attack

Ex-Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has donated £10,000 to the Southport Dance Group Emergency Fund following the tragic attack on a children’s Taylor Swift themed dance workshop on Monday, July 29.

Steven Gerrard, was born and raised in a Liverpool suburb, just a few miles from where the attack took place. Gerrard said his thoughts were with all families affected in ‘this horrific attack on innocent young lives. Sending love to you all x’.

The fund was set up to directly support families affected by the tragedy, and has raised over £80,000 at time of writing, August 1; just short of their £100,000 goal.

The former Liverpool player and England manager was joined by ex-Everton winger Anthony Gordon, who also donated £10,000 to the fund.

Other fundraisers have been launched to support those affected, one by Taylor Swift fans and another by Sefton Council.

The Taylor Swift fan fundraiser for Alder Hey Children’s Charity raised over £330,000 at time of writing, while the Sefton Council's Southport Strong Together Appeal has raised more than £60,000.

Steven Gerrard donated £10,000 to the fundraiser set up to support families directly affected by the tragic attack in Southport | Getty Images

Rae Brooks, chief executive of the Communities Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, said: "There is that community need that will go on for some months, even maybe years, where people will need to come to terms with what's happened here.

"There will be a lot of community healing necessary so we'll be looking to support local community initiatives to help young people, as well as the rest of the community, try to deal with their emotional wellness."

You can view the Southport Dance Group Emergency Fund on gofundme by clicking here.