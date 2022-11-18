An Easterhouse charity is making sure no kids in nthe East End of Glasgow go without presents this year.

An Easterhouse-based charity is calling on the public to help make sure local children don’t wake up without a present this Christmas, by dropping off toys at its Glasgow Fort donation point.

FARE, which is focused on improving the lives of disadvantaged people in the local community, has opened a dedicated drop off point in a unit at the centre, located next to Vue Cinema. Gifts of any size or value can be donated and will be wrapped by the FARE toy appeal volunteers before being delivered to families across Glasgow in time for Christmas.

The drop off point is open from 10am – 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 10am – 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays until December 23.

For anyone unable to donate gifts but would still like to support the appeal, you are able to pledge a donation online for specific age ranges and genders and FARE will purchase a gift on your behalf. This can be done on their website.

Stefanie Brady, Coordinator for the FARE Scotland Christmas toy appeal, said: “We’ve already received more than 2,200 requests for toys this year so partnering with Glasgow Fort to launch the Christmas toy appeal was incredibly important to us. We want to make sure that every child we support has a Christmas they deserve and donations from the community, large or small, will help us achieve this.”



Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “We’re very proud to be supporting FARE Scotland with their toy appeal this year. Having a dedicated unit at the centre will hopefully encourage shoppers to donate gifts while they’re doing their own Christmas shopping, giving a much needed boost to the number of toys donated.

“We know it’s going to be a tough time for many this Christmas so we’re thankful for any donations visitors or colleagues are able to make to help ensure that as many children as possible have a gift to open on Christmas Day.”

Earlier this year Glasgow Fort also partnered with FARE Scotland to launch free employability support and programmes which is available for young people in the local community.