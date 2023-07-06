Full list of road closures in Glasgow city centre for TRNSMT

A number of roads will be closed around Glasgow Green over the weekend

Glasgow Green is once again getting set to welcome concertgoers to the city as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the sixth time.

A number of huge acts are set to take to the main stage with the likes of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Royal Blood and The 1975 being the big acts on the bill for this year.

To cater for the large crowds expected in the city centre, Glasgow City Council has implemented road restrictions around the surrounding area which is likely to cause some disruption to those who live locally or drivers passing through town.

Which roads are affected by the events at Glasgow Green?

Prohibition of vehicle movements Thursday - Monday

From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 01:00hrs on July 10 from Saltmarket to Gorbals Street

Saltmarket Street

Crown Street

Clyde Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements

From 08:00hrs on June 19 to 18:00hrs on July 14 from London Road to Charlotte Street

Greendyke Street

Access will be via James Morrison Street.

No vehicle access Thursday - Sunday

From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 02:00hrs on July 09

Greendyke Street

St Andrews Street

Charlotte Street

James Morrison Street

Steel Street

Turnbull Street

The roads will be locally accessible until 9pm

Roads closed Thursday - Monday

From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 02:00hrs on July 10

Jocelyn Square

St Margarets Place

Mart Street

Bridgegate

The roads will be locally accessible until 9pm

Roads closed Wednesday - Monday

From 21:00hrs on July 05 to 01:00hrs July 10

Between Ballater Street to James Street

Kings Drive

Kings Bridge

Between James Street and Saltmarket