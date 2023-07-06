Full list of road closures in Glasgow city centre for TRNSMT

Glasgow Green is once again getting set to welcome concertgoers to the city as TRNSMT festival returns to the city for the sixth time.
A number of huge acts are set to take to the main stage with the likes of Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, Kasabian, Royal Blood and The 1975 being the big acts on the bill for this year.
To cater for the large crowds expected in the city centre, Glasgow City Council has implemented road restrictions around the surrounding area which is likely to cause some disruption to those who live locally or drivers passing through town.
Which roads are affected by the events at Glasgow Green?
Prohibition of vehicle movements Thursday - Monday
From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 01:00hrs on July 10 from Saltmarket to Gorbals Street
- Saltmarket Street
- Crown Street
- Clyde Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 08:00hrs on June 19 to 18:00hrs on July 14 from London Road to Charlotte Street
- Greendyke Street
Access will be via James Morrison Street.
No vehicle access Thursday - Sunday
From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 02:00hrs on July 09
- Greendyke Street
- St Andrews Street
- Charlotte Street
- James Morrison Street
- Steel Street
- Turnbull Street
The roads will be locally accessible until 9pm
Roads closed Thursday - Monday
From 10:00hrs on July 06 to 02:00hrs on July 10
- Jocelyn Square
- St Margarets Place
- Mart Street
- Bridgegate
The roads will be locally accessible until 9pm
Roads closed Wednesday - Monday
From 21:00hrs on July 05 to 01:00hrs July 10
Between Ballater Street to James Street
- Kings Drive
- Kings Bridge
Between James Street and Saltmarket
- The Green