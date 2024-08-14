Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin snapped at beauty spot after Glasgow visit
George R.R. Martin, one of the world’s most famous authors behind the Game of Thrones fantasy epic, has been spending time in Scotland and was tagged in a photo on social media spending time on Loch Lomond.
Wearing his classic hat, he enjoyed a rare glimpse of the sun on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond alongside fellow author Xiran Jay Zhao on Monday August 12.
The 26-year-old Canadian author Zhao had just won the title of best new writer at the Hugo Awards in Glasgow on Sunday, August 11.
Posting to social media just before the boarded a boat, Xiran Jay Zhao wrote: "Sorry, our sequels are so late we're too busy partying."
George R.R. Martin wasn’t expected to appear in Glasgow, following some admin confusion around Sci-fi convention Worldcon (August 8-12) in Glasgow which led to the author not appearing on panels at the event. The Game of Thrones author opted to attended the convention as a guest instead anyway.
Martin is a big fan of our wee country, drawing on our history to inspire many storylines, characters, and settings in Game of Thrones - most importantly, the Red Wedding scene.
