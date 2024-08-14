Greatest Glaswegian: 12 of the greatest living Glaswegians, ranked by Glaswegians

1 . Billy Connolly

It should come as no surprise that the Big Yin was the most common response we got when we asked Glaswegians for their thoughts on the greatest living Glaswegians. He's lived many lives - first on the shipyards, then in the folk music scene, and then, as we all know him best, Scotland's greatest comedian. He exported the Glasgow patter to an international audience, and helped bring attention to the city when it needed it most. | National Theatre of Scotland