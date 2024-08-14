Greatest Glaswegian: 12 of the greatest living Glaswegians, ranked by Glaswegians

We asked our audience for their thoughts on the greatest living Glaswegians - and you didn’t hesitate to share your opinions.
We put together this list ranking the greatest living Glasgow celebrities using your feedback - ranking the celebs by how many times their name was mentioned in the comments below our post.
1. Billy Connolly
It should come as no surprise that the Big Yin was the most common response we got when we asked Glaswegians for their thoughts on the greatest living Glaswegians. He's lived many lives - first on the shipyards, then in the folk music scene, and then, as we all know him best, Scotland's greatest comedian. He exported the Glasgow patter to an international audience, and helped bring attention to the city when it needed it most. | National Theatre of Scotland
2. Greg Hemphill & Ford Kiernan
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill (or Jack & Victor as they're known to many) have been Scotland's best known comedy duo for decades now - fully coming to the public eye via their sketch show Chewin' The Fat, it wouldn't be until Still Game was released that the pair would become living legends and national icons. Photo: Still Game
3. Janey Godley
Comedian Janey Godley has had a storied career. Coming up in the East End, Godley married into a gangster family, and had a brief stint as a pub landlord while launching her stand-up career. Now the comedian battles a terminal cancer diagnosis, and is still recognised by many Glaswegians as one of the best of us. | Contributed Photo: John Devlin
4. Kenny Dalglish
Kenny Dalglish is a Scottish football legend and one of the Glasgow greats. He is regarded as one of the greatest British players of all time as well as one of Celtic and Liverpool's greatest ever players | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.