George Bowie has teamed up with Scots charity The Catherine McEwan Foundation to release a single raising funds and awareness for their cause.

The song, a cover of 90s trance monster Shine by The Space Brothers, features Scots singer Heather Kane on vocals with George and wife Ellene, along with partner in crime Sparkos behind the desk.

All funds raised by the track is going to support the Foundation’s work for people suffering with Crohn’s and Colitis in Scotland, it means the world to founder Derek McEwan and his team.

Bowie wanted to help due to the relationship with Derek, but also a personal connection to the cause.

George said: “One of our best friends from when we used to live in Kilbarchan, Nicola, suffered from Crohns’ and it was not an illness I knew much about before, but watching the hell that she was going through and knowing there was nothing that could be done about it was horrendous.

“I knew Derek from our clubbing days at The Metro in Saltcoats back in the 90s and heard he’d lost his Mum and set up a charity in her name so wanted to help. We are also friends with his wife Julie and are just delighted to be able to do anything to back the amazing work that these guys do day in and day out.

“He’s dedicated his life to it and his Mum would be very, very proud.”

George releases a lot of charity records, but he explains its simply his way of contributing because he’s so busy at weekends he generally can’t go to fundraisers.

So he donates DJ sets to be auctioned off, which is the only way to get him to play a private party.

Derek said: “I was totally blown away when the guys approached me with the idea to do a track together for the charity. It’s a real honour and gives the Catherine McEwan Foundation an incredible platform for awareness and a new audience.

“We’ve all been friends since the early 90s, well they’re friends with my wife, like most people. I think we first met in Ibiza or the Metro back in the day and since I first started the foundation George and Ellene have always supported.