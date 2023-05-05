Gerry Cinnamon announces live Glasgow release and teases new studio album

Gerry Cinnamon played two sold out gigs at Hampden Park in front of an audience of 100,000 during the summer of 2022 which will now be given special treatment on vinyl and CD.

He brought the curtain down on his UK summer dates with these two memorale gigs in Glasgow which will be remembered for years to come as his concerts have become something of folklore to his adoring fans.

It is hoped that the recordings capture some of the energy felt across those two nights in the Southside of the city in July as well as the brilliant chemistry Cinnamon has with his audience.

The Hampden dates were initially announced in November 2019 but had to be delayed due to the pandemic meaning that when they did roll around, the singer from Castlemilk, just up the road from Hampden really had to deliver with his fans ready for a party.

Songs on the night included tunes from his two hit albums such as ‘Sometimes’, ‘Belter’, ‘Dark Days’ and ‘Sun Queen’. There was also a terrific tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with a cover of the song ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’. The crowd were also treated to a rendition of ‘Discoland’ which always gets the crowd jumping.

If it wasn’t enough for fans, Cinnamon has also revealed that he is back in the studio working on his third album meaning that the singer will be back with some new tracks very soon.

Cinnamon said, “Live album out July. Bout time I put out a live album. The tunes aren’t complete until they’re sung live. Crowd are part of the band. Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind. Had to be done for Hampden tho. Album three cooking in the pot as well.”

